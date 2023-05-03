Jerome Baker: Dolphins players have freedom in Vic Fangio’s defense

Dolphins players have been in the facility for the team’s offseason program for the last few weeks and that’s allowed them to get a taste of life with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio was hired after the Dolphins fired Josh Boyer at the end of the 2022 season and the team is only at the beginning of the effort to install his defense. Linebacker Jerome Baker has already seen enough to point out one major difference between the two schemes, however.

“There were a lot of rules : ‘This is what it has to be. This matchup has to be this matchup,’ Baker said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “There was no talking with the guys. This defense is players figure it out. There are no set rules on how far to drop. There’s a lot more freedom. It gives me some freedom to go out there and play ball.”

Baker and other holdovers on the Miami defense will be working with new teammates like linebacker David Long and cornerback Jalen Ramsey while they work to get the new defense under their belts ahead of the start of the 2023 season. Miami hopes the mix leads to better results than they had in 2022.