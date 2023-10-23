Jerome Baker’s pick-six of Jalen Hurts ties the game 17-17

At one point in the first half, it looked like the Eagles were going to run away with Sunday night’s game. The Dolphins, though, were just getting warmed up.

Miami has scored the past 14 points.

Jerome Baker’s pick-six of Jalen Hurts has tied the game 17-17 with 4:02 remaining in the third quarter.

Cornerback Kader Kohou blitzed Hurts and tipped the ball, which went straight to Baker. Baker ran untouched 22 yards to the end zone.

The play before that, officials missed a facemask penalty on James Bradberry, who turned the head of Dolphins receiver Cedrick Wilson. It was fourth-and-three play at the Philadelphia 21.