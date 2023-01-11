 Skip navigation
Top News

Jerry Jeudy is the AFC offensive player of the week

  
Published January 11, 2023 03:49 AM
A terrible Broncos season ended on a high note for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy had five catches for 154 yards in a 31-28 win over the Chargers. The 154 yards were a single-game best for Jeudy, who wrapped up his third NFL season last weekend.

The NFL announced that Jeudy was named the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the first time Jeudy has received the honor.

Jeudy finished the year with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns. Those were all career bests for the 2020 first-round pick and the Broncos will have a decision to make on exercising his fifth-year option this offseason.