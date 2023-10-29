Jerry Jeudy scores first touchdown of 2023 as Broncos lead Chiefs 14-3

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy could be playing his final game with the team. He is putting on a show for teams interested in a trade for him, with two catches for 50 yards and a toe-tapping touchdown.

The Broncos lead the Chiefs 14-3 early in the second quarter.

Jeudy had not scored since Dec. 11 when he had three touchdowns against the Chiefs.

His 11-yard touchdown catch with 11:51 remaining in the second quarter stood after a replay review. He bobbled the ball slightly, and it was close as to whether he got his second foot down in bounds after that.

The Broncos’ second touchdown was set up by a Justin Simmons’ recovery for a Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumble forced by Josey Jewell. Simmons returned it 7 yards to midfield.

The Chiefs then got a Ja’Quan McMillian interception of Patrick Mahomes, and the 5-yard return set up the Broncos at the Kansas City 48. Denver couldn’t cash in, though, turning the ball over on downs after Russell Wilson was sacked for no yards on fourth-and-two.