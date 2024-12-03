Jerry Jeudy: There were a lot of boos and a lot of catches Monday night

Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s return to Denver played out as well as he could imagine with one notable exception.

Jeudy was a 2020 first-round pick by the Broncos and he was traded to the Browns this offseason after falling short of expectations in Denver. That probably wouldn’t have happened if he’d put together more games like the one he had against his former team.

Jeudy caught nine passes for 235 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter that he followed up with a catch for a two-point conversion. All of those plays led to loud booing from the Broncos crowd that Jeudy acknowledged and welcomed by putting his hand to his ear in response.

“There were a lot of boos, huh? What that mean? A lot of catches, too,” Jeudy said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. “They only boo you when they know there’s something great in you.”

Jeudy’s scores helped the Browns escape an 11-point deficit to take a 32-31 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos scored the final 10 points to win despite giving up more yards to a receiver than in any other game. Jeudy said he’d trade that record for a different team result.

“Hell yeah, I would,” Jeudy said. “They can have that. I need that W. That was one step closer to get to the playoffs. We need that.”

The Browns won’t be making the playoffs this year, but they can hope for a brighter future with Jeudy in the lineup.