The Broncos could have receiver Jerry Jeudy for the first month of the season.

Via James Palmer of NFL Network, Broncos G.M. George Paton told reporters on Tuesday that receiver Jerry Jeudy will not start the season on short-term injured reserve.

It doesn’t mean he’ll definitely play. It does mean he’ll be available to play.

Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week.

UPDATE 4:31 p.m. ET: A prior version of this article said Jeudy will start the season on short-term IR. I missed the word “not” in Palmer’s tweet. Fairly important distinction. I apologize for the error.