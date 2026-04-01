Jerry Jones: An 18-game regular season would mean more money for players

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to expand the regular season to 18 games, and he says players should want that, too.

Jones said that adding another game to the regular season, while cutting a game from the preseason, would mean more money from the NFL, which under the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement would mean the players’ share grows as the owners’ share grows.

“My interpretation of the 18th game would be less preseason games. I like that,” Jones said. “I think that’s great for the players — emphasize great for the players. It increases the viability of the financial aspect, more gate and more money for the players as well.”

Asked if it’s great for the players other than financially, Jones said it’s also an opportunity for them to get more exposure.

“I think it’s a better application of their careers and talent. less preseason, more playing in games that have the right balance of the financial rewards as well as exposure,” Jones said.

So far, the players’ union has not been supportive of a longer regular season. Jones thinks when the players see how much more money they’ll make with a longer season, they’ll come around.