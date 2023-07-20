 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones at meeting to approve Commanders sale: "Great day for the NFL"

  
Published July 20, 2023 02:13 PM

Much like Washington fans, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears happy to see Daniel Snyder go.

Jones arrived at today’s special owners’ meeting to approve the sale of the commanders from Snyder to Josh Harris and said he thinks today is a great one for the league.

“I think it’s going to be a great day for the NFL,” Jones said. “Exciting. It’s, I think, a hallmark day.”

Jones then shifted the topic to the Cowboys facing the Commanders twice a year.

“Excited about the prospects of going into Washington and giving them some capital punishment,” Jones said.

The league’s owners are set to approve the sale this afternoon, ending Snyder’s rein in Washington, which has been marked by poor play on the field and scandals off the field.

It’s possible that a new owner will make the Commanders a tougher opponent for the Cowboys, but Jones understands that saying farewell to Snyder is a good thing for the league.