Jerry Jones: Cowboys have the “ammunition” to trade for defensive help

The Cowboys are 2-3-1, with their wins over two teams with a combined 2-10 record. They are third in the division, and they have the 32nd-ranked defense.

Despite having Dak Prescott play at an MVP level, the Cowboys look like they are going nowhere this season.

The next two weeks — at home against the Commanders and at Denver — will tell the tale about what they SHOULD do at the trade deadline.

The Cowboys, though, are talking as if they will consider trading for defensive help before the Nov. 4 deadline, regardless what their record is.

“We have thought all along that if we see a way to improve this year with a trade at the deadline, then we’ll take advantage of it,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s what we positioned ourselves with to start this year, to have ammunition to do things if we have an opportunity.”

The Cowboys obtained the Packers’ first-round picks for the next two years in the trade of Micah Parsons. They don’t have a third-round pick in 2026, having dealt that in the trade to acquire George Pickens.

“We’re in position to make a trade,” Jones said. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to make one, but we certainly had in mind when we started this season that we were going to have ammo to be more flexible with what we do with our roster this year and what we do the next couple of years.”

The Cowboys also have the cap space after trading Parsons. They are second in the NFL with more than $31 million to use this season.

“One of the great things that we had with our trade with Green Bay is that [Kenny Clark] makes about $22 million a year,” Jones said. “He costs us $2 [million]. We’re getting a $20-something-million-a-year player for $2 million right now, and he’s playing as well as anybody. That alone has increased our flexibility to be able to look at potential trades right now where you may have had hand cramps before.”

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is expected to return to practice in the next couple of weeks, but that position is among the positions the Cowboys could look to upgrade. The fact of the matter is: The Cowboys could use help at nearly every position on their defense.

But a trade makes no sense if the Cowboys are 2-5-1 after the next two games. (They play the Cardinals the day before the trade deadline.)