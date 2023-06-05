Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott extension doesn’t “necessarily” have to get done before other deals

There are a handful of Cowboys players in line for contract extensions, including quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and running back Tony Pollard, and team owner Jerry Jones said on Monday that there isn’t a specific order for getting those deals done.

The presumed size of a new pact for Prescott might lead some to believe that getting his extension finished is a prerequisite for getting the rest of their ducks in a row. Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, that is “not necessarily ” the case and added that Pollard’s deal is not tied to the quarterback’s contract.

Jones added that it is not “imperative” for any of the deals to get done before training camp, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to take care of business in order to clear the decks before the start of the regular season.

The Cowboys also have Micah Parsons coming due for an extension after the 2023 season, so getting things done now would allow for a sharper focus on those discussions.