Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott will have surgery tomorrow and miss the rest of the year

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have surgery tomorrow and miss the rest of the season.

That’s the word from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said today on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott is in New York, has consulted with doctors there, and has scheduled the season-ending surgery for Wednesday.

“He’ll have it there in New York. He had a good visit last night and he wants to do that there, and he’s got great medical doctors up there,” Jones said. “His prognosis is wonderful, it just means we’re not going to have him the rest of the year.”

Prescott will have the surgery to repair a partial avulsion of the hamstring tendon. The recovery timeline is about three months, and the Super Bowl is less than three months away, so it’s safe to say that Prescott won’t be playing this season, even if the Cowboys get to the Super Bowl — which is about as likely as Jones building a new stadium to keep the sunlight out.

The Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $240 million contract extension in September, so he’ll be back as Dallas’s starting quarterback next year. But the Cowboys are going to finish a difficult season without him, and then begin a difficult offseason in which they need to put a much better team around Prescott.