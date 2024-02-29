Jerry Jones is ordered to submit to DNA test in lawsuit brought by woman who claims she is his daughter

Two years ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was sued by a woman who claims she is his daughter. Jones has now been ordered by a court to submit to a DNA test aimed at establishing or debunking her allegation of paternity.

Via the Dallas Morning News, a judge issued on Wednesday a ruling requiring Jones to submit to DNA testing.

The parties argued the issue to Judge Sandra Jackson on February 19.

The lawyer representing 27-year-old Alexandra Davis called it a “huge victory.”

“Alex is in a position where she really no longer has to hide her truth or live under the thumb of fear and maybe she’s going to finally get some peace and we hope other families will have that same benefit from the judge following the law,” Kris Hayes said.

The lawsuit, filed in 2022, sought to invalidate a prior agreement in which Davis’s mother received financial support in exchange for not publicly identifying Jones as her father. She then pivoted to an attempt to prove that Jones is her father.

During the hearing, Jones’s lawyers argued that the man to whom Davis’s mother was married at the time is legally presumed to be her father.

Last year, Davis separately sued Jones and others for defamation, based on things said about her in response to the initial lawsuit. The lawsuit was partially dismissed but it has been refiled.