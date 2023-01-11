 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over

  
Published January 11, 2023 11:33 AM
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw an NFL-high 15 interceptions during the regular season, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t worried that Prescott will be a turnover machine in the playoffs.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott has an excellent understanding of protecting the football, and the Cowboys can count on him this postseason.

It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over ,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I have all the confidence in the world that he as a player has all the right balance of confidence or all the right balance of aggressiveness as it pertains to a turn over. He understands turn over better than all of us put together.”

Those NFL-high 15 interceptions might suggest Jones is viewing Prescott through rose-colored glasses, but Cowboys fans can take comfort in knowing that last year Matthew Stafford led the NFL in interceptions during the regular season, but the Rams still won the Super Bowl.