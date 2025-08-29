Jerry Jones: Micah Parsons trade was up in the air this morning

One of the many topics covered by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at a Thursday press conference to discuss his decision to trade defensive end Micah Parsons to the Packers was the timing of the deal.

Parsons requested a trade earlier this month, but there was no sign that the Cowboys were considering a move until reports of calls from other teams about a deal picked up in recent days. The Packers featured prominently in those reports and Jones said that he had discussions with the team over the last three days.

Jones said the two sides were close to an agreement heading into Thursday, but that it was “techinically up in the air” this morning.

“We didn’t have a deal until this afternoon,” Jones said.

Jones declined to answer a question about when the team granted Parsons permission to work on a contract with the Packers, but it sounds like the final steps came rather quickly for all involved.