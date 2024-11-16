 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: NFL is excited about Netflix becoming a “huge part” of our future

  
Published November 15, 2024 10:32 PM

His football team isn’t winning. But Jerry Jones keeps making more and more money.

And his partners will, too.

Jerry’s stadium is hosting the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event being streamed by Netflix on Friday night, with no chance of sun getting in the eyes of the fighters. And Jerry made it clear that the NFL, which is cozying up to Netflix for the first time on Christmas Day, wants to do more business with the streaming giant.

“Worldwide coverage with Netflix,” Jones said. “We’re all being introduced to Netflix. We’re so excited in the NFL about Netflix becoming a huge part of our future. This tonight gives us a chance to go to forty, fifty million people and do it from right here.”

So, yes, look for Netflix to come to the table for NFL packages in the future. And the one that makes the most sense from a global standpoint will feature the package of international games to be played primarily in Europe, with a 9:30 a.m. ET start in the United States.

Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said the league hopes to expand to 16 international games within five years, when the league grows the regular season to 18 games. It will be a perfect time for a Netflix package that will rack up millions over viewers domestically — and just as many if not more in other countries.