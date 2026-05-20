Jerry Jones on international travel: Wear and tear is a lot less than a night out

The Cowboys have not played an international game since 2014 when they traveled to London to play the Jaguars. That is the only international game they have ever played.

For the first time, the Cowboys will give up a home game to play internationally in 2026, traveling to Rio de Janeiro to take on the Ravens.

The game in Brazil will take place Week 3 in a demanding start to the season for the Cowboys.

They play Washington at home in Week 2 before a 10-hour flight to Rio and an 11-hour flight home. The NFL then is sending the Cowboys to Houston for a noon CT game the following Sunday, which is followed by a Thursday night game at home four days later.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dismissed the idea that travel is a concern.

“The wear and tear is a lot less than a night out on the town,” Jones told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports on Tuesday from the league’s May meeting. “Everybody ought to think about that. Stop, stop. It isn’t like they [would be] home in bed resting up.”

The Cowboys also have a stretch where they play three games in 15 days — the Titans at home on Nov. 22 followed by a Thanksgiving Day game against the Eagles and then a Monday Night Football game at Seattle on Dec. 7. The Monday night game on the West Coast will shorten the Cowboys’ off week in Week 14.

“Part of being a player, part of being that-age person, part of being all of that shape they’re in and what have you, is they’re able to have a little extracurricular in many ways,” Jones told Epstein. “It can be a lot more damaging just walking down the block.”