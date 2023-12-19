Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy: Best part of this year’s team has been our coaching staff

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that his team “laid an egg” in Buffalo on Sunday, but their bad outing against the Bills hasn’t soured him on head coach Mike McCarthy’s work this season.

The Cowboys are 10-4, which means that McCarthy is now 40-24 in the regular season with the Cowboys, and they have clinched their third playoff berth in a row. That led to a question for Jones on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday about whether McCarthy might be in line for a contract extension this offseason.

Jones didn’t answer directly, but did have plenty of nice things to say about McCarthy and the rest of the coaching staff.

“Well, he’s coached three playoff teams in a row,” Jones said. “I think he’s done an outstanding job. I think the fact that he’s your offensive coordinator as well as your head coach puts him as high or a higher stead than when he was the walk-around coach. All of those things are positive. I frankly said to the staff yesterday, ‘You got us in this spot to be as disappointed as we are about the Buffalo deal and our loss there. It’s your fault because y’all have done such a great job this year getting our team to where we, our fans, everybody have the expectations that we have. You pushed us up here to where we get out here and play great the next three weeks and we could absolutely have something great happen for us. Now you all caused us to be disappointed here on Monday by not living to that standard up there, but hats off to you.’ In other words, I didn’t spend my day in there looking grumpy or however you might look, even though we were all disappointed. The best part of our team this year has been the coaching staff.”

Jones avoided anything close to a comment about extending McCarthy’s stay in Dallas and there’s a lot of ways for things to play out before the Cowboys are done with the 2023 season. The path things ultimately take will likely determine whether a new deal becomes part of the offseason landscape in Dallas.