Jerry Jones on trade: Don’t see anything heated up to a level it will happen

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he will not be initiating any trade talks with other teams before next Tuesday’s deadline, but didn’t “preclude” another team approaching them with an appealing offer.

Jones revisited the trade topic with reporters from the Cowboys facility on Thursday and he suggested that he’s not hearing anything from other clubs that makes him think that a swap is in the cards.

“I don’t think there’s anything at a level that would that I would expect to do anything. I don’t see anything heated up to a level that would cause something happen,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jones was then asked if he felt that way because of what the Cowboys have or because of what other teams are trying to sell them.

“It’s both, as you all know, that’s a two edged answer,” Jones said. “I do like this roster. Would I improve it if given an opportunity and it made a lot of sense? Of course, we would. But if we don’t do anything at this trade deadline, we’ve got a team in my mind that can get us where we want to go.”

What’s on the table Thursday may not be what’s on the table after this week’s games are played, so the situation could change a lot between now and when Jones has to make a final call about whether or not there’s an offer out there that can give the team a better chance of reaching that destination.