Jerry Jones praises personnel VP Will McClay, “but I can’t make him GM, we have one”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones praises personnel VP Will McClay, “but I can’t make him GM, we have one”

  
Published April 24, 2023 12:04 PM
nbc_pft_cowboysdraftneeds_230418
April 18, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Cowboys’ top priority for the NFL draft needs to be strengthening their defensive line, as well as how a star RB could be a major asset.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a point of praising Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay today, saying that McClay has done tremendous work overseeing the scouting staff in preparation for the NFL draft. But Jones also made clear that he’ll never promote McClay to the title of General Manager.

Jones began talking about McClay by saying he hesitates to talk about everything McClay does for the Cowboys because he doesn’t want McClay to get hired away by a team that makes him General Manager.

“I don’t want anybody to know bout Will,” Jones said. “I’m teasing but I’m not teasing. He’s very unique and he has great people skills. And I mean they work for Will -- those scouts, and that’s a management job, those scouts on the road. . . . Will’s got a big job. He’s got a big job of managing -- and I mean managing, because they are on the road most of the time, those guys who are there. Outstanding, best group I’ve ever been associated with in 30 years.”

A reporter then asked Jones about promoting McClay to General Manager, which Jones immediately shot down -- because Jones himself is the General Manager.

“But I can’t make him the General Manager. We have one,” Jones answered.

So McClay can’t advance in his career beyond VP of Player Personnel, unless he leaves Dallas.