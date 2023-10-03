Jerry Jones: Road to Super Bowl runs through San Francisco

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at times can be a little delusional. On Tuesday morning, he was not.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones uttered a simple yet accurate assessment of the NFL. Jones said the 49ers are currently the “most likely” team to win the Super Bowl.

“They are right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl,” Jones said (via ESPN.com), “but in order for them to get there they have to go by us, hopefully two times if that’s the way it falls in the playoffs and we’re in the playoffs, of course. . . .

“But the bottom line is you’re playing the best, you don’t need the game to tell you you’re playing the best, but you need the game to show you how you stack up against the best.”

Jones added that a win on Sunday night over the 49ers would be “inspiring.”

The Cowboys are 3-1, and the 49ers are 4-0. San Francisco has beaten Dallas in the playoffs each of the last two seasons, with both games coming down to curious decisions by Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

If there’s a rematch in the postseason, the winner of this game becomes more likely to host it. And in turn more likely to win it, especially since the grass (San Francisco) vs. turf (Dallas) distinction could be the thing that takes just enough juice out of the Cowboys’ fast defense.