Jerry Jones saw Jalen Carter ejection as “the man upstairs evening it up”

The Cowboys entered their Week 1 game against the Eagles without their best defensive player, who had been traded one week earlier. The Eagles lost their best defensive player to an ejection before the first play from scrimmage, due to a misadventure in spittle.

The result made Cowboys owner Jerry Jones salivate.

“I liked to have dropped my teeth when I started seeing him walk off because he’s such a fabulous football player,” Jones said in a Friday appearance on 105.3 the Fan, via TheAthletic.com. “I said, ‘Well, I guess the man upstairs is evening it up. We don’t have Micah [Parsons]; they’re letting us [not] have [Jalen Carter].’”

Jones shouldn’t count on the same luck happening again this year, especially not when the Eagles come to Dallas in Week 12.

And it ultimately didn’t matter. The Cowboys lost, 24-20.

Also losing was anyone who bet via an NFL-sponsored sportsbook on the Eagles to cover the spread. But for Carter’s magic loogie, Philly would have been much more likely to make the magic number.