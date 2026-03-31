Jerry Jones tries to get George Pickens to ditch his agent

Jerry Jones is at it again.

The Cowboys owner and G.M. has a history of trying to negotiate directly with players. Last year, his habit helped contribute to the collapse of his relationship with linebacker Micah Parsons.

This year, Jerry is trying to get franchise-tagged receiver George Pickens to go it alone.

Coincidentally, or not, Pickens and Parsons are represented by the same agent — David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

Said Jones on Tuesday, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, regarding Pickens: “If he worked without an agent, he’d save a lot of money . . . with me.”

Pickens surely won’t be falling for that one. Jerry knows that it’s easier to squeeze someone who doesn’t negotiate contracts for a living into doing a bad deal. And even if Pickens wouldn’t have to pay Mulugheta’s fee, Mulugheta will get enough to more than justify his cut.

Look at what Parsons ultimately secured from the Packers: $46.5 million per year. Does anyone think the Cowboys ever would have paid him that much? Jones seemed to be intent on kicking the can through the fifth year of Parsons’s contract (at less than $25 million) before perhaps playing the franchise-tag game for a year or maybe two.

Instead, Parsons got $120 million fully guaranteed over the first three years of his contract with the Packers.

To date, the NFL Players Association has not taken action against Jones’s efforts to undermine the relationships between his players and their agents. Jones does it in part because the fine, under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, is minimal. And Jones has made it clear that he’ll happily pay those fines.

Of course he will. If/when he manages to get a player to do a deal without the help of an agent, Jerry would save enough money to pay that fine hundreds of times over.

Maybe that’s something the NFLPA should look to change in the next CBA. With Jones apparently the only owner inclined to circumvent NFLPA-certified agents, there would be little pushback from the league at large to adding a zero or two to the fine for doing so.