Jerry Tillery agrees to one-year deal with Vikings

Minnesota is adding a former first-round pick to its defense.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Vikings have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million.

Tillery, 27, was selected by the Chargers at No. 28 overall back in 2019. But his production has not been to the standard of that draft status.

In 79 games with 39 starts for the Chargers and Raiders, He’s recorded 12.5 sacks with 14 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits.

He was waived by Los Angeles midway through the 2022 season and claimed by Las Vegas. In 17 games with six starts in 2023, Tillery recorded 31 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and six QB hits. He also had a fumble recovery.

Tillery was released by the Raiders this week.