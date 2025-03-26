Jersey Mike’s replaces Subway as official NFL fast-food sponsor

I recently noticed on a Jersey Mike’s sandwich wrapper the presence of the NHL logo. The message was this: “Proud sponsor of the NHL.”

It’s time to make room on the wrapper for a far more consequential shield.

Via Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal, Jersey Mike’s is replacing Subway as an official NFL sponsor in what’s known as the “QSR” category. (“QSR” apparently means “quick serve restaurant,” another way of saying “good food quickly.”)

Jersey Mike’s currently has more than 3,000 U.S. locations. The chain has become more and more visible in recent years, with Danny DeVito featured in multiple national ad campaigns.

Jersey Mike’s joins Applebee’s and Little Caesars as NFL food sponsors. And if it means Jersey Mike’s will be spreading the investment to NFL-adjacent media, let it be known that I visit the local shop at least once per week — and that I’m currently holding 432 Shore Points.