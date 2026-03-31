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Jesse Minter: We were excited about Maxx Crosby trade and then disappointed

  
Published March 31, 2026 11:43 AM

The Ravens continue to field questions about the fallout from the failed trade for Maxx Crosby. On Tuesday, it was head coach Jesse Minter’s turn with the media.

“So much respect for Maxx,” Minter said. “We were obviously excited about it, and then disappointed about it. I’m not going to speak to many details about it. Tons of respect for him as a player and the Raiders as an organization.”

The Ravens agreed to send two first-round draft picks to the Raiders for Crosby on March 6. Four days later, following Crosby’s physical with the team, the Ravens reneged on the deal because of concerns about a degenerative issue in Crosby’s knee.

Crosby returned to the Raiders, and the Ravens pivoted to Trey Hendrickson, whom they signed as a free agent.

The Ravens continue to take heat for rescinding the deal, but team president Sashi Brown defended the move on Monday. Brown blamed the criticism on a “slow news cycle.”