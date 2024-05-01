Jessie Bates on Michael Penix selection: As a leader, I have to say, “This is the vision”

When the Falcons elected to select quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall last week, it sent shockwaves throughout the league — including with the team’s players.

In his Tuesday press conference, Atlanta safety Jessie Bates said his phone “was buzzing like I got drafted again” after the pick was announced.

“But, you know, it wasn’t very surprising to me,” Bates continued. “I knew what type of player he is. Being from Indiana, I kind of had an idea of who he was and I think he had a couple of almost-upsets against Ohio State. And I just watch football and I can tell that he has a knack and the NFL likes to come out with these cool quotes and stuff like that — I think he’ll bring a lot to this locker room.

“Like we said, he may not be playing for the first couple of years, but just having that competitive nature in the locker room — whether it’s Kirk Cousins, whether it’s a practice squad player, whether it’s me, whether it’s a practice squad guy, whatever it is, we’re going to compete and make each other better.”

Much of the criticism about Atlanta selecting Penix is centered around the fact that the club had just signed Kirk Cousins in March. Bates noted that he trusts G.M. Terry Fontenot, even as Penix won’t contribute on the field immediately as a No. 8 overall pick.

“That’s a question that as a player, you’re like, ‘Hey, I’m here to play football,’” Bates said. “Terry brought me here and I truly believe that everything that he does is to help this team. There’s going to be a lot of questions about why we made that pick, but as a leader, I have to be a guy [who says], ‘Hey, this is the vision. This is what we’re going with.’

“I can do all I can to make sure I do my part and same for the other guys.”

Bates was asked if Fontenot had addressed the team about the Penix selection and said nothing like that had happened.

“I don’t think there should be anything said about it,” Bates said. “This is the league that we play in, this is what happens. That’s why there’s a draft to bring in new players. It’s uncomfortable conversations, obviously, but that’s part of what we do — not just as football players, but in life as well.”