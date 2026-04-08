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Jessie Bates wants to finish his career with the Falcons

  
Published April 8, 2026 07:14 PM

Jessie Bates has spent the past three seasons in Atlanta after signing a four-year, $64.02 million deal as a free agent. The one-time Pro Bowl safety enters the final year of his contract hoping to finish his career with the Falcons.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Bates said, via Tori McElhaney of the team website. “I want to retire as a Falcon. I have a beautiful house here, a beautiful family. My family loves it here. Why would I not want to be a Falcon?”

Bates said the Falcons have not discussed a potential extension with him.

“I think every year is a one-year contract,” Bates said. “Things can change. People can get traded, get cut. That’s the mindset you’ve got to have when you’re talking about a one-year approach. Whether I had two years left on my deal or I had one, I would come in here and work like I only had one.”

Bates, 29, has started all 51 possible games the past three seasons and has totaled 332 tackles, 13 interceptions, 27 passes defensed and eight forced fumbles.

He wants to show he still can play at a Pro Bowl level as he approaches 30.

“I say every year you have something to prove,” Bates said. “Every single year you have to prove to whoever it is that you’re still this player, or this leader. Whatever it is, you want to go and prove to somebody that you’re still that guy.”