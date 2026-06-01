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Jets agree to terms with first-round pick Omar Cooper

  
Published June 1, 2026 12:05 PM

The Jets signed David Bailey and Kenyon Sadiq last month and they’re kicking off June by getting their third first-round pick from this year under contract.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that they have agreed to terms with wide receiver Omar Cooper on a four-year rookie deal. The Jets will have an option for a fifth season as well.

The Jets traded second- and fifth-round picks to the 49ers to move back up to No. 30 in order to select Cooper late in the first round. He had 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns while playing for Indiana last season.

Fourth-round defensive lineman Darrell Jackson is the only Jets draft pick who has not agreed to a contract yet.