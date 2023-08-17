Jets assistant Tony Oden back at practice after being injured in scuffle

Jets senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden was carted off the practice field yesterday after he was injured in a scuffle, but he’s back today.

Oden was on the practice field with his arm in a sling today. There’s been no news on the nature of the injury he suffered.

During a joint practice with the Buccaneers yesterday, Oden attempted to break up a skirmish and ended up being carted off the field and taken to the hospital. It wasn’t clear exactly how he was injured.

Fights are commonplace at joint practices, and the NFL largely ignores them. At some point, however, if team employees are getting injured on the job because players are fighting, the teams and the league need to take actions to stop fights on the practice field, and impose consequences on the players who don’t get the message that training camp fights won’t be tolerated.