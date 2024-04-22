Jets, Broncos will split Zach Wilson’s $5.5 million guaranteed salary for 2024

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
FMIAMAHOMES.png
FMIA Super Bowl: “And we actually get used to this?” Mahomes, Kelce, Reid Lead KC to Repeat
fmia - shanahan.jpg
FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Kyle Shanahan on Pick 262 and Peter King’s 40-Year Roster
FMIA-49ers (1).jpg
FMIA Conference Championships: Brock Purdy delivers again to meet Mahomes in Super Bowl
fmia-divisional-andyreid.jpg
FMIA Divisional: Inside Andy Reid’s Notebook, Lamar Locks In, Hutchinson’s Hometown Heroics
FMIAGoff.png
FMIA Wild Card: Decibels in Detroit, Doubt in Dallas, Harmony in Houston
FMIA-Allen.jpg
FMIA Week 18: Buffalo’s $4-Million Division Title and Green Bay’s 10-Percent Playoff Bid
fmiadecosta.jpg
FMIA Week 17: Lamar Jackson, Ravens in league of their own; was Taylor Decker eligible?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
FMIAMAHOMES.png
FMIA Super Bowl: “And we actually get used to this?” Mahomes, Kelce, Reid Lead KC to Repeat
fmia - shanahan.jpg
FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Kyle Shanahan on Pick 262 and Peter King’s 40-Year Roster
FMIA-49ers (1).jpg
FMIA Conference Championships: Brock Purdy delivers again to meet Mahomes in Super Bowl
fmia-divisional-andyreid.jpg
FMIA Divisional: Inside Andy Reid’s Notebook, Lamar Locks In, Hutchinson’s Hometown Heroics
FMIAGoff.png
FMIA Wild Card: Decibels in Detroit, Doubt in Dallas, Harmony in Houston
FMIA-Allen.jpg
FMIA Week 18: Buffalo’s $4-Million Division Title and Green Bay’s 10-Percent Playoff Bid
fmiadecosta.jpg
FMIA Week 17: Lamar Jackson, Ravens in league of their own; was Taylor Decker eligible?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets, Broncos will split Zach Wilson’s $5.5 million guaranteed salary for 2024

  
Published April 22, 2024 03:34 PM

The Jets didn’t want to pay quarterback Zach Wilson $5.5 million this year. They won’t.

They’ll pay half that amount.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Broncos and Jets are splitting the money Wilson is guaranteed to make in 2024, the final year of his rookie deal. So that’s $2.75 million from the Jets and $2.75 million from the Broncos.

The Jets will also send a seventh-round pick for Wilson and get a sixth-round pick.

That’s a win for the Jets, who faced owing Wilson the full amount minus the $1.055 million minimum for a player with three years of service if/when he signed elsewhere.

The Jets needed to do something. Squatting on Wilson wasn’t an option. As we said on Monday’s PFT Live, if they had a top-five pick they planned to use on a quarterback, they would have already traded Wilson — because they would have wanted the next guy to see that they did right by the last guy.

They should have traded him a year ago. After a disastrous Thursday night game in late 2022 against the Jaguars, Jay Glazer of Fox reported that the Jets were done with him. Something changed after that, and he morphed into a potential successor to Aaron Rodgers.

Then, Rodgers got injured on the fourth snap of the 2023 season and Wilson had to play, again. And it was, all in all, a disaster.

With Rodgers backed up this year by Tyrod Taylor, and with Taylor having his own history of injuries, it wouldn’t have taken much for Wilson to have ended up playing again in 2024. Which was the last thing the Jets or Wilson needed.