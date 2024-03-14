Jets, C.J. Mosley agree to a new deal

The Jets have picked up some more cap space by agreeing to a new contract with linebacker C.J. Mosley.

ESPN reports that Mosley has agreed to a two-year deal worth 17.25 million. The deal includes $13.25 million in guarantees, including $9 million in guaranteed money this season.

Mosley was set to make a non-guaranteed salary of $17 million in 2024 and had no contract for the 2025 season. The change in his contractual status will creates around $8 million in cap space for the Jets this offseason.

Mosley had 152 tackles, an interception, a half-sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery while teaming with Quincy Williams to form one of the top linebacking duos in the league. The Jets hope that the pair remains a strong point of their defense this time around.