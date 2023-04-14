 Skip navigation
Jets director of football systems Matthew Capogrosso dies after two-year cancer battle

  
Published April 14, 2023
New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: A detailed view of the New York Jets helmets against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Matthew Capogrosso, the Jets’ director of football systems, died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer, the team announced.

Capogrosso worked for the team for 15 seasons.

“Matthew was an intricate part of our organization ,” Jets CEO Woody Johnson said, via Eric Allen of the team website. “He was a brilliant programmer but an even better person who loved the Jets and played an essential role in our draft operations every year. A key member of our best-in-class IT department, Matthew embodied everything you want in a teammate and a friend.”

Capogrosso, known as “Cappy,” first served as a lead software developer for 13 years before transitioning to director of football systems. He created and maintained the Jets’ scouting system that supports all aspects of player evaluations.

“The system he created allows us to work seamlessly across our scouting operations,” General Manager Joe Douglas said. “He was a programmer that understood football and could anticipate what made sense for the next iteration of the system before a football person could ask.”

Capogrosso, a native of Netcong, New Jersey, played football at Lenape Valley High School. After receiving a bachelor of science at Muhlenberg College, he added a master’s degree in computer science from Penn State.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Courtney, and their twin children, Leighton and Jude.