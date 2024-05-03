Jets expect no restrictions on Aaron Rodgers in OTAs

The Jets took another step toward the 2024 season by opening their rookie minicamp on Friday and head coach Robert Saleh looked forward to a future stage of the offseason when he spoke to reporters at a press conference.

Saleh was asked about the plan for quarterback Aaron Rodgers once the team moves into the organized team activity phase of the offseason program on May 20. That will be the first chance for team drills since the end of the 2023 season and Saleh said he expects Rodgers, who tore his Achilles four plays into his first season with the Jets, to be fully involved in those workouts.

“Once phase three hits, we’re not anticipating any restrictions from what we can and can’t do with him,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Last offseason’s work with Rodgers created a lot of excitement about what would happen in his first season with the Jets, but the injury snuffed that out right away. That may temper expectations a bit this time around, but seeing a healthy Rodgers back under center should still generate some excitement around the team.