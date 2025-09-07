Jets fumble on kickoff, Steelers lead 31-26

The Jets were able to extend their lead over the Steelers to nine points in the third quarter, but the first minute of the fourth quarter turned things around at MetLife Stadium.

After Aaron Rodgers hit running back Jaylen Warren for a short touchdown on the first play of the quarter, Jets returner Xavier Gipson coughed the ball up on the kickoff. Ben Skowronek, who caught the first Steelers touchdown of the day, recovered the ball on the Jets’ 22-yard-line and it didn’t take long for the Steelers to score again.

Rodgers hit wide receiver Calvin Austin for an 18-yard score and the Steelers now lead 31-26 with 14:07 left to play in the game.

Gipson is handling kickoff return work because Kene Nwangnu was lost for the game in the first half and he’s had some nice returns, but the fumble looms larger than any positives he’s provided.

Rodgers now has four touchdown passes in the game. He also had four in his final game with the Jets and is now the first quarterback to hit that number in back-to-back starts for different teams.