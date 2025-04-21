 Skip navigation
Jets G.M. Darren Mougey on Aaron Rodgers: Just going to talk about Jets players

  
Published April 21, 2025 12:07 PM

Aaron Rodgers shared his displeasure with how the Jets handled his release from the team last week, but the Jets aren’t interested in slinging any mud back in his direction.

Rodgers complained that he paid for a flight for a meeting with new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and General Manager Darren Mougey that ended after 15 minutes with the team telling him they were not interested in continuing their relationship. Rodgers said the approach lacked an “ample amount of respect” and referred to the Jets as a “debacle” during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Mougey was asked about Rodgers’s comments during a Monday press conference. Mougey said he addressed the team’s decision to move on without Rodgers during the Scouting Combine and had nothing else to add to the conversation.

“I understand the question, but I’m just going to talk about the draft and current Jets players,” Mougey said.

Glenn will likely get asked about Rodgers when he speaks to the media during the draft, but there’s little reason to think that the new regime is going to change its tune when it comes to a player they didn’t have anything to do with acquiring in the first place.