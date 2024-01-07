Jets lead Patriots 6-3 after snowy first half in New England

One of Bill Belichick’s first big wins as the Patriots head coach came on a snowy night in the playoffs at Gillette Stadium and what might be his final game with the team is unfolding under a blanket of the white stuff as well.

There’s a lot less at stake football-wise this time around. Neither the Jets nor the Patriots have any chance of advancing to the postseason, so the prospect that Belichick will be parting ways with the Patriots is the only real storyline outside of the weather.

If this is it for Belichick in New England, he’s currently on track to go out a loser. Greg Zuerlein has hit two of his three field goal attempts and the Patriots have only been able to move into position of one try of their own, so it is a 6-3 Jets lead after 30 minutes.

The Jets have outgained the Patriots 133-69 and running back Breece Hall has produced 76 yards on 17 carries to pace their offensive attack. Bailey Zappe is 6-of-15 for 48 yards for the Patriots, but turning to Mac Jones isn’t an option because the 2021 first-round pick is inactive on Sunday.