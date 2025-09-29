 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Jets’ offense runs over Dolphins’ defense, then fumbles away a long drive

  
Published September 29, 2025 07:41 PM

The Dolphins’ defense finally got its first takeaway of the season. And it came just in the nick of time.

After the Jets’ offense used the first possession of tonight’s game to run the ball down the Dolphins’ throat, the drive ended with no points when Miami’s Jack Jones punched the ball out of Braelon Allen’s arms and Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered the fumble at the 4-yard line.

The drive had been a running clinic up to that point: Justin Fields had three carries for 29 yards, Allen had four carries for 26 yards, Breece Hall had three carries for 15 yards and Isaiah Davis had one carry for six yards. The Jets appeared poised to score after a lengthy, ball-control drive that included only one pass.

And then came Allen’s fumble and the Dolphins’ recovery, and Miami, which kicked a field goal on the game’s first possession, holds a 3-0 lead.