Jets’ offense runs over Dolphins’ defense, then fumbles away a long drive

The Dolphins’ defense finally got its first takeaway of the season. And it came just in the nick of time.

After the Jets’ offense used the first possession of tonight’s game to run the ball down the Dolphins’ throat, the drive ended with no points when Miami’s Jack Jones punched the ball out of Braelon Allen’s arms and Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered the fumble at the 4-yard line.

The drive had been a running clinic up to that point: Justin Fields had three carries for 29 yards, Allen had four carries for 26 yards, Breece Hall had three carries for 15 yards and Isaiah Davis had one carry for six yards. The Jets appeared poised to score after a lengthy, ball-control drive that included only one pass.

And then came Allen’s fumble and the Dolphins’ recovery, and Miami, which kicked a field goal on the game’s first possession, holds a 3-0 lead.