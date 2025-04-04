Jets or Colts likely to draft Penn State TE Tyler Warren, according to betting odds

The best tight end in the 2025 NFL draft is likely to end up with the Jets or Colts, if the betting odds are to be believed.

The Jets and Colts are co-favorites to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, with +180 odds at DraftKings. The next-shortest odds belong to the Bears at +800, Saints and Jaguars at +900, and Panthers at +1500.

Warren won the John Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football last season and is widely viewed as the best pro prospect as well. At 6-foot-6 and 256 pounds he has good size and is a good blocker, and last season he showed that he’s also a fine receiver, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Jets own the seventh overall pick and the Colts have the 14th pick, and somewhere in the first half of the first round is where Warren is expected to go.