Jets put franchise tag on Breece Hall

The Jets have placed the franchise tag on running back Breece Hall.

Hall was slated to become an unrestricted free agent next week, but the tag means the Jets are planning to hold onto him.

If Hall wants to, he can now sign a one-year, $14.293 million contract for the Jets to play for them in 2026 and then hit free agency again in 2027, or get franchised again, which would increase his salary to $17.152 million.

Or Hall can continue to negotiate a long-term contract with the Jets. A deal beyond 2026 would have to get done by the July 15 deadline; otherwise he can only sign a one-year contract this year.

The Jets could also work out a trade with another team that wants Hall and is willing to pay him what he’s asking for. Or another team could sign Hall to an offer sheet, but in that case, if the Jets didn’t match the offer, the team would have to send the Jets two first-round draft picks. Which means it’s not going to happen.

Most likely, Hall and the Jets will work something out, and he’ll remain with them in 2026 and beyond.