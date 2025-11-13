Jets put Garrett Wilson on injured reserve

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson will miss at least the next four games.

The Jets are placing Wilson on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury on Sunday. NFL rules require players on injured reserve to miss at least four games.

Wilson had missed the Jets’ two previous games with an injury to the same knee, then returned to play on Sunday only to leave the game early.

The Jets took Wilson with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and he made an immediate impact, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and topping 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. But his production has been down this season, with just 395 receiving yards, and now he’s going to miss a significant amount of time.

Despite the time he has missed, Wilson leads the Jets in receiving yards this season. In his absence they’ll try to get something going through the air with Arian Smith, John Metchie, Tyler Johnson, Isaiah Williams, Allen Lazard and Adonai Mitchell the receivers left on the roster.