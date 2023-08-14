Jets RB Michael Carter: Dalvin Cook’s a great player, but we ignore the chatter

Dalvin Cook visited the Jets recently and it remains possible that he’ll join the AFC East club before the start of the regular season, but that prospect isn’t dominating the thoughts of the team’s current running backs.

That was the word from Michael Carter after the team’s preseason opener on Saturday. Carter ran four times for 19 yards and caught two passes for 34 yards as part of a backfield effort that produced 141 yards on 37 total attempts and nine receptions.

After the game, Carter said that the Jets backs are focused on themselves rather than spending time wondering if Cook is going to be putting on a green uniform anytime soon.

“We ignore it. Talk is cheap,” Carter said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Dalvin’s a great player. Dalvin’s probably one of the best college football running backs of all time [at Florida State], in my opinion growing up in north Florida. He’s a really good player. At the same time, we feel like we’re great players, too. We’re just young in our careers. We’re all chasing greatness in terms of team and personal goals. Nothing but respect for [Cook], but we’re not really focused on that. We’re just trying to get better and grind.”

Carter played a complementary role to Breece Hall last year before Hall’s season ended with a torn ACL. Questions about how he’ll bounce back from that injury are tied to the team’s interest in Cook, but the concern hasn’t been high enough for the team to make Cook an offer he can’t refuse.