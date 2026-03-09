Jets re-sign FB Andrew Beck to a one-year deal

The Jets are re-signing fullback Andrew Beck to a one-year, $1.5 million fully guaranteed deal, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Beck, 29, played all 17 games with two starts last season, seeing action on 110 offensive snaps and 319 on special teams.

He began his career in Denver in 2019 and spent four seasons there before spending time with the Texans and Packers. Beck signed with the Jets in the 2025 offseason.

Beck has appeared in 87 games, with 24 starts.

He has totaled 40 touches for 270 yards and six touchdowns.