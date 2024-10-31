 Skip navigation
Jets release TE Anthony Firkser, activate TE Kenny Yeboah in series of moves

  
Published October 31, 2024 04:44 PM

The Jets have made a series of roster moves in advance of their matchup with the Texans on Thursday night.

The club has released tight end Anthony Firkser and activated tight end Kenny Yeboah to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve.

Firkser had appeared in four games for New York, including each of the last three, mainly playing special teams.

The club also placed defensive tackle Leki Fotu and receiver Allen Lazard on injured reserve. Fotu has been dealing with a knee injury and Lazard has a chest injury. The move with Lazard was reported earlier on Thursday.

New York signed kicker Riley Patterson and offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom to the 53-man roster off of the practice squad. Patterson is set to kick for the Jets with Greg Zuerlein now on injured reserve.

Defensive back Kendall Sheffield and defensive back Jarius Monroe were elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster.

Additionally, defensive end Takk McKinley has been signed to the practice squad.