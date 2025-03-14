 Skip navigation
Jets sign Byron Cowart

  
Published March 14, 2025 07:45 AM

The Jets announced the signing of another defensive piece on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart is joining the team as a free agent. The team did not announce any terms of the deal.

Cowart has bounced around the league since entering the NFL as a 2019 fifth-round pick of the Patriots. He spent the 2024 season in Chicago and started seven of the 15 games he played for the Bears.

Cowart had 26 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and four quarterback hits in those appearances.

Quinnen Williams, Phidarian Mathis, and Leonard Taylor are currently the other defensive tackles on the team’s depth chart.