Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Jets sign DL Kingsley Jonathan, OL Marquis Hayes

  
Published June 12, 2025 05:15 PM

The Jets announced a handful of roster moves after wrapping up their mandatory minicamp on Thursday.

They signed defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes. Guard Zack Bailey and cornerback Tre Swilling were waived off of the roster in corresponding moves.

Jonathan and Hayes both tried out for the team during their minicamp.

Jonathan played in five games for the Bears after going undrafted in 2022 and he made 15 appearances for the Bills over the last three seasons. He had 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and three quarterback hits in those contests.

Hayes has spent time with the Cardinals and Commanders, but has not appeared in any regular season games.