Jets sign Jerome Kapp, place Bradlee Anae on injured reserve

  
Published May 25, 2023 10:15 AM

The Jets announced a pair of roster moves on Thursday.

The team signed wide receiver Jerome Kapp to their 90-man roster and moved defensive lineman Bradlee Anae to injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Kapp went undrafted out of Kutztown in April and took part in the Jets’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player. He caught 47 passes for 916 yards and 9 touchdowns during his final collegiate season.

Anae was a was a 2020 fifth-round pick by the Cowboys who played in 11 games during his first two seasons in the league. He had two tackles in those appearances and spent time on the Jets’ practice squad last season.

Anae won’t be eligible to be activated off injured reserve, but could return to action this year if he’s released by the Jets with an injury settlement.