Jets sign WR Hamze El-Zayat, RB Markese Stepp after minicamp tryouts

The Jets tweaked their roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Hamze El-Zayat and running back Markese Stepp to their 90-man roster. Both players tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp earlier this month.

El-Zayat went to the same high school as Jets head coach Robert Saleh in Michigan and had 27 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns at Eastern Michigan last season. Stepp played at USC and Nebraska before transferring to Western Kentucky, where he played with Jets third-round wide receiver Malachi Corley. He had 97 carries for 476 yards and three touchdowns while at the school.

The Jets waived running back Jacques Patrick and defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer in corresponding moves.