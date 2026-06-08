Jets sign WR Jalen Walthall

The Jets made a change to their wide receiver group on Monday.

They announced the signing of Jalen Walthall. Quentin Skinner was waived with an injury designation to make room for Walthall on the 90-man roster.

Walthall initially signed with the Texans after going undrafted this year, but he was waived in Houston last week. Walthall had 155 catches for 2,137 yards and 22 touchdowns at Incarnate Word the last two seasons. He transferred to the school after spending two years at Hawaii.

Skinner played in one game after being signed to the Jets’ active roster late last season.