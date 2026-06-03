Jets to sign Jason Sanders, cut Younghoe Koo

Veteran kicker Jason Sanders didn’t have to wait long to find a new job after being released by the Giants this week.

Sanders didn’t have to move far to join his new team either. Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com reports that Sanders will sign with the Jets.

The move will spell the end of the Jets run for another former Giants kicker. Younghoe Koo will be released after signing with the team last week.

Sanders spent seven seasons as the Dolphins’ kicker before missing all of last season with a hip injury. He was 187-of-221 on field goals and 259-of-268 on extra points while with Miami.

Cade York is currently the only other kicker on the Jets’ roster.