Jets try to win third straight after starting 0-7

  
Published November 13, 2025 05:28 PM

Tonight, we will all be subjected to the 2-7 Jets in prime time. And there’s not much lipstick that can be applied to that swine of a reality.

There’s still a little. With an upset, the Jets would become the first team since the 2011 Dolphins to win three in a row after losing seven straight to start the season.

Overall, the Jets have won one of their last 14 road games. The only victory came in New England, to end the 2023 season — and to cap Bill Belichick’s 24-year run with the Patriots.

On Sunday, New York beat the Browns, 27-20, with more than half of the total points coming from touchdowns on a kickoff return and a punt return. The Jets had 54 passing yards against the Browns. In the entire game.

So, yes, it’s football. And it’s on TV. But don’t get your hopes up for a thrilling game. The 12.5-point spread is the biggest of the weekend.